Genesis of a Small God Playtest update for 31 August 2023

Playtest Feedback

  • Fix issue during the island creation which results in less vegetation.
  • Add leveling slider to the island creation to control how flat the island is.
  • Change the villager AI for food to make them more reactive to players actions.

