The "Treasury" Update is Live!

It's time to embark on another adventure, because vast new riches have arrived from foreign shores, and someone REALLY needs to go loot them. The Treasury update brings tons of new, shiny, sparkling things for you to toy with, but also multiple other new features and improvements. Check out the trailer below:

Let's go over the biggest changes in this update.

Custom Asset Importer

The Treasury update ships with a custom asset importer, allowing you all to import and configure your own 3D models. If you're a 3D modeller and you have some models lying around that you would like to import, read this guide for more info on how to do this.

We currently only have an elaborate guide for Blender, so if you use another 3D modelling program, feel free to expand The Wiki with a guide for your tool of choice.

You can now configure your own assets!

And once the models are imported and configured, you can easily share them on the Steam Workshop, so other people can use them! This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Dungeon Alchemist, as you're no longer limited to the assets we provide.

Share your assets with the world

600+ New Assets

This update ships with a whopping 600+ new assets. These include of course tons of treasures, but also an absurd amount of foodstuffs, a greenhouse, a magic lantern, a foreboding necrotic gate and a harp. As usual, you can check out all the new assets from the different New categories found in the object menus.

Money money money!

Overlays & Trace Images

We added an overlay menu that allows you to place labels, frames and other things on top of your map. It's a fun new way to bring your map to the next level and give it a bit of a personal touch.

Muki's bakery, now with labels

Additionally, you can also configure a trace image here that will be overlaid transparently on top of your map, allowing you to use this image as a template to model your dungeon on. This is a quick and easy way to remake a battlemap you downloaded in Dungeon Alchemist!

Trace overlays allow you to recreate battlemaps in Dungeon Alchemist

Openable Chests & Cupboards

A selection of objects such as chests and cupboards can now be opened and closed, and you can even put stuff inside of them! And close them again! And move them around with its content inside! Wow!

Support for AboveVTT & Fantasy Grounds Video

As we want to support as many VTTs as possible, we have improved our export functionality:

Added support for AboveVTT

Added support for video export for Fantasy Grounds

Quality-of-life Improvements

As usual, we also added a bunch of quality-of-life improvements:

You can now scale objects infinitely by turning collisions off in the object menu. The era of "place max scaled object on other object and scale that one" is finally over.

by turning in the object menu. The era of "place max scaled object on other object and scale that one" is finally over. When starting Dungeon Alchemist, the last OPENED map will now be re-opened automatically instead of the last SAVED map.

automatically instead of the last SAVED map. Show a warning when opening a map from the workshop when you have unsaved changes .

. Added scrollbar to the object menu. Hooray!

to the object menu. Hooray! Added a hotkey ( Ctrl+Shift+X ) for the Erase Objects functionality.

) for the Erase Objects functionality. Added warnings for when you try to export an image/video for Foundry if Foundry does not support an image/video that large.

What's Next?

Dungeon Alchemist remains a work-in-progress, and we will keep on implementing new features from the Kickstarter stretch goals, and more! If you want to be the first to know what's coming up, join our Discord, as we'll be posting teasers there as soon as we're ready.

Until then, enjoy your gold, treasures, labels, frames and custom assets, and be sure to submit your map for the next .DAM Challenge for a chance to get featured in the Cartomancer Chronicles.

Stay tuned for the next chapter in the Dungeon Alchemist adventure: "Magic"!

_Yours in Cartomancy,

The Dungeon Alchemist Team_