Hotfix 0.3.5.1 has gone live.

Hey fighters

Got another game update for you today, in the form of a hotfix. We're aware the previous game update, being version 0.3.5, introduced some new issues. While today's hotfix probably won't rid the game of every single on of them, several of the more prevalent ones will be gone now.

Thanks everyone for continuing to report game issues to us so diligently, we could not have released this hotfix as quickly as we have without your help!

_

RUMBLE Hotfix 0.3.5.1 Patch Notes

FIXES

Fixed a bug that would prevent health from resetting back to full after matches.

Fixed an issue that prevented health values from being synced between clients after a player was reset.

Corrected an error that allowed players to perform movement options while in knockback states with the Stubborn Stone equipped, which when done would lead to more serious errors.

Fixed a bug that would cause Stubborn Stone related effects to go off out of seemingly nowhere.

Fixed an issue that would lead to players accidentally hitting themselves using the Guard Stone.

Fixed a synchronisation error that could lead to Guard Stone effects coming into effect on remote clients even though there was no successful guard.

Fixed a bug that would cause Howard's structures to sink back into the ground during specific scenarios.

_