Today we are posting another set of fixes for Maid Cafe...

Updated more dialogue to fix grammar and spelling mistakes.

Fixed a bug that occassionally occured which prevented the Isla Ending occuring, with this fixed the Isla route will always work if you have done the neccessary pre-requisites to unlock her.

