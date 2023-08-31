 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bee Island update for 31 August 2023

Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 12079584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added arrow controls
  • The game now launches in fullscreen
  • Fixed a bug when the statistics window closed itself
  • Improved Chinese translation (Many thanks to Horo)
  • Fixed mistakes in Vietnamese translation

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2345021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link