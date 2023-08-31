Greetings captains!
The development of Chapter 6 is well underway. Currently we only need to add the music, which is being composed, and several illustrations for the new events. Once this is done, we will release the update publicly.
Thank you very much for your patience!
Change Log Beta Patch - v0.7.0b11
- We have created a new animation for combat dice rolls.
- Sheep is now played by another voice actor. We have replaced all the audios of Sheep with the new ones.
- Hacked ships in Beyond the Sun mission are now marked as allies.
- We have modified the battle in mission Journey's End and more enemy ships have been added.
- We have improved the visual effects of the destruction of the stations.
- We have added new illustrations in various events.
- We have added a glitch effect in the interface that is triggered when [spoiler]Hydra goes out of control[/spoiler].
- We have fixed several text errors.
Changed depots in devbeta branch