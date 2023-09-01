 Skip to content

猪头三大冒险 update for 1 September 2023

1.0.33 Update

Build 12079487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimize the Creative Workshop entrance
  2. Significantly optimize performance
  3. Fix the problem of clouds remaining on the border
  4. Optimize several other functions

