Bomb Rush Cyberfunk update for 31 August 2023

Patch 1 Hotfix

Letting you all know we pushed this hotfix in addition to yesterday's Micro Boy patch. We are confident this patch solves the issue with people losing progress in rare situations due to exiting in an unexpected way leading to faulty save that made it revert to an old backup save. Of course if you want to be completely safe, we usually suggest using the quit buttons in the game to close the game (although we always slap ALT-F4 ourselves).

Fixes

  • Fixed auto save / loss of progress issues
  • Fixed intrusive / repeating garage unlock cutscenes that messed up in some situations

