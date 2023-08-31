Early Access 0.6.0 is out!

After months of solo development, I'm pleased to announce that the early access of Escape Space is not out on Steam!

About Escape Space

The game

You're a mercenary that pilots a spaceship for a living. To do so, you can accept contract missions from 3 different factions:

The Earth Military Conglomerate : the space military branch of the Earth's government. They usually have a lot of powerful assets and are considered as the powerhouse of the three factions.

: the space military branch of the Earth's government. They usually have a lot of powerful assets and are considered as the powerhouse of the three factions. The Void Outlaws : as their name suggests, they are a criminal organisation operating in space and minding their own business.

: as their name suggests, they are a criminal organisation operating in space and minding their own business. The Quantum Riders: a cult about technology, doing stange experimentations on their side. Considered as the most advanced faction of all three technologically speaking.

The customization

Thanks to the rewards you'll get by completing contract missions, you will be able to either earn or purchase new equipment for your spaceship:

Weapons : every weapon has its strenght and weakness, and a very different pattern from one to the other. Test them, and find out what weapons suit you the most!

: every weapon has its strenght and weakness, and a very different pattern from one to the other. Test them, and find out what weapons suit you the most! Mods : you can equip your spaceship with a mod that will enable you to use or benefit from a special ability in addition to your weaponry! E.M.P., passive healing, energy shield... there are a lot of possibilites that will totally change your gameplay experience!

: you can equip your spaceship with a mod that will enable you to use or benefit from a special ability in addition to your weaponry! E.M.P., passive healing, energy shield... there are a lot of possibilites that will totally change your gameplay experience! Colors: what about simply changing your colors? Well, of course you can!







The upgrades

The game also features an upgrade tree where you can improve a lot of your items, and unlock some more specific features!

And that's it!

Enjoy handcrafted priority missions and procedurally generated contract missions!



