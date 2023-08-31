- Fixed the issue of determining the outcome of black and white chess, now able to correctly determine the situation where there are no piece to move
- Added check reminder
- Fixed a bug with incorrect sequence when restarting in Jieqi
千棋百变 ALL chess update for 31 August 2023
V1.1.2 version update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2472141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update