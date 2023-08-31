 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 31 August 2023

V1.1.2 version update instructions

Build 12079448

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the issue of determining the outcome of black and white chess, now able to correctly determine the situation where there are no piece to move
  2. Added check reminder
  3. Fixed a bug with incorrect sequence when restarting in Jieqi

