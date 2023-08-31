Shadows of Change and Update 4.0 are out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 12079395 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 14:06:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

SHADOWS OF CHANGE IS OUT NOW!

Let the games begin! 🎲🎭

Shadows of Change and Update 4.0 are now available for Total War: WARHAMMER III!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2325830/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III__Shadows_of_Change/

Check out the full list of patch notes in our blog post...

[📜 UPDATE 4.0 PATCH NOTES](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-400/ style=button)

... and don't forget to check out the awesome new launch trailer!

As always, we continue to listen to your feedback and suggestions and ensure they're fed back to the right people. You can join the disccusion at the official Total War Discord server and share your thoughts with us and your fellow Total War fans.

—The Total War Team