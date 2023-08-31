 Skip to content

Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 31 August 2023

Shadows of Change and Update 4.0 are out now!

SHADOWS OF CHANGE IS OUT NOW!

Let the games begin! 🎲🎭

Shadows of Change and Update 4.0 are now available for Total War: WARHAMMER III!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2325830/Total_War_WARHAMMER_III__Shadows_of_Change/

Check out the full list of patch notes in our blog post...

[📜 UPDATE 4.0 PATCH NOTES](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/tww3-update-400/ style=button)

... and don't forget to check out the awesome new launch trailer!

As always, we continue to listen to your feedback and suggestions and ensure they're fed back to the right people. You can join the disccusion at the official Total War Discord server and share your thoughts with us and your fellow Total War fans.

—The Total War Team



------  
### ⚠ IMPORTANT  
------  
If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to **Verify the integrity of the game files** first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in [this article](https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB).

If the issues persist, please [visit our support site](https://support.sega.com/hc/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003117578) for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.

------  
### 🧱 MOD WARNING  
------  
Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please [visit our support site](https://support.sega.com/hc/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360003117578) for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.

