Loco - Shortline Operations update for 31 August 2023

QOL + Custom Keys + Fixes

Loco - Shortline Operations update for 31 August 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added System to Change keyboard keys (mouse buttons cannot be changed and some controls have not been included for the time being)
  • Added other players icons to the map
  • Added Re-centre to players button to the map
  • Added a lock button On the Loco control UI to lock to current Loco
  • Added Sliders controls to the Loco UI
  • Added Chain to the Crane showing where/when its attached
  • The Loco UI will now close if you start building
  • Added Player name icons (Activate with F10 menu)
  • Track will now disappear from the map when deleted
  • Added proper label system meaning i can change the names of any vehicle or object without breaking saves
  • Player upper body and head now disappear when not zoomed out
  • Fixed hitches not being active if on a moving loco/wagon when a save is loaded
  • Steam boiler pressure will now drop properly when the water is below 100c
  • Added Map names (old saves will need to be loaded then saved for this to show)
  • Added Fail safe for missing or corrupt settings files
  • Fixed Forklift UI Not sticking to bottom left of the screen correctly
  • Fixed Large oil pump filling multiple Oil tanks each cycle
  • Fixed Y switches not being set correctly when loading a save
  • Fixed Client side problem with Passenger management for wagons

Passenger Improvements

  • F9 info menu can be used to restrict passenger destinations per wagon
  • Passengers In wagons are now saved
  • Passengers no longer wander back and forward when the wagon is full

