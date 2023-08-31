QOL + Custom Keys + Fixes

- Added System to Change keyboard keys (mouse buttons cannot be changed and some controls have not been included for the time being)
- Added other players icons to the map
- Added Re-centre to players button to the map
- Added a lock button On the Loco control UI to lock to current Loco
- Added Sliders controls to the Loco UI
- Added Chain to the Crane showing where/when its attached
- The Loco UI will now close if you start building
- Added Player name icons (Activate with F10 menu)
- Track will now disappear from the map when deleted
- Added proper label system meaning i can change the names of any vehicle or object without breaking saves
- Player upper body and head now disappear when not zoomed out
- Fixed hitches not being active if on a moving loco/wagon when a save is loaded
- Steam boiler pressure will now drop properly when the water is below 100c
- Added Map names (old saves will need to be loaded then saved for this to show)
- Added Fail safe for missing or corrupt settings files
- Fixed Forklift UI Not sticking to bottom left of the screen correctly
- Fixed Large oil pump filling multiple Oil tanks each cycle
- Fixed Y switches not being set correctly when loading a save
- Fixed Client side problem with Passenger management for wagons
Passenger Improvements
- F9 info menu can be used to restrict passenger destinations per wagon
- Passengers In wagons are now saved
- Passengers no longer wander back and forward when the wagon is full
