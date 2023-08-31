v0.22.1 - Magic damage additions and mana tweaks

Hey everyone!

This is a small mid-update patch that tweaks the new mana system and adds a few more mana related trinkets. We're obviously still working on the next bigger update, but after getting some feedback on the last one, I wanted to get this out now.

I still read all feedback submitted from inside the game, in Steam discussions, reviews and in the Discord server. So don't hold back! :)

Other than this patch, you've probably seen a few other minor patches in between updates. These are just bug fixes and translation updates. Thank you to everyone who has been helping in translating the game!

The game is also currently on sale. So if you have been thinking about picking it up, now is a great time :)

Thanks!

Fair

Here's the changelog:

Added trinket and armor enchants with mana regen.

Added Magic Manual trinket, bought from the Mage settler.

Added Prophecy Slab trinket, found in Desert Cave rooms.

Added Scrying Cards trinket, crafted in Demonic workstation.

Added Forbidden Spellbook trinket, found in Deep Desert cave rooms.

Doubled base mana regen, but reduced bonus from magic armor.

Tweaked a bunch of magic weapons damage and mana usage.

Reworked mana potions to give a base amount of mana instead of a percent.

Changed when you stop being mana exhausted to scale better with your max mana.

Improved handling of saving failed because of another process, like an antivirus interrupting it.

Updated a bunch of translations and added a couple of new ones that is work in progress.

Fixed miner settler not having a question mark over their head when wanting to be recruited.

Fixed being able to cancel slime poison buff.

Fixed a bunch of possible crashes.

Fixed GNDItemArray copying not being able to handle null items.

And some other smaller fixes.

As always, you can select an older version in Necesse properties -> Betas tab.