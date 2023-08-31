Patch notes 31 August 2023

Hey everyone! Sorry I've been gone for so long. I recently went on vacation, came back, had to renew my residency, bought an apartment, moved in, and have been trying to get the internet hooked up. I think things are finally in place now. I just need to find some time to develop the game between power outages. Today's patch is very small, but symbolically it's a big deal for me, after over a month of hurdles and roadblocks.

In today's patch, we added the following: