Septaroad Voyager update for 31 August 2023

Patch notes 31 August 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12079335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Sorry I've been gone for so long. I recently went on vacation, came back, had to renew my residency, bought an apartment, moved in, and have been trying to get the internet hooked up. I think things are finally in place now. I just need to find some time to develop the game between power outages. Today's patch is very small, but symbolically it's a big deal for me, after over a month of hurdles and roadblocks.

In today's patch, we added the following:

  • Fixed conditions to target allies by name and by character class.
  • Added functionality for resource nodes. Very soon we'll start adding mining and herbalism to the game.

