Update 1.0.5

Today we have another smaller patch 1.0.5 fixing bugs resulting from the implementation of voice-overs and some minor ones reported by you. We also rebuilt the dialogues in some tutorials to make them more understandable. Work on patch 1.1 is in full swing and extensive diagnostics are coming very soon.

Full patch notes:

fixed issue with voices not playing in HUB

fixed issue causing all past dialogues being read after load game

fixed issue with one cable in training center

fixed issue with one electronics tutorial always getting "Aborted" status (license was granted, but mission remained with bad status on the list)

fixed issue with one mission in asteroid belt always getting "Aborted" status

fixed some spelling issues

updated some tutorial texts to better reflect gameplay

slightly adjusted orbit in Uranus missions

fixed flashing of cable ports when they obstruct removal of device - now only ports flash instead of artificially big squares around ports

fixed bug causing quick inventory not scrolling to the left when scrollbar was no longer visible

fixed issues with moon base causing mission completion message not showing up

