Big update!

Hi players!

We have now hit the first milestone improving the Wave Rewards feature and making more Steam Achievements along with adding frequent fixes and quality of life improvements!

Now you will see varied selection of resources and traps in Wave Rewards. In Endless mode you will get to pick new Endless cards and there's also a Stats panel where you can see how you have improved your Endless run. Our focus is on continual improvement based on feedback and wishes from testers & players.

Quality of Life improvements

It's now more clear when you can go pick new Skill Cards from the Skill Cards button

Get rewards (eyes/stars/leaderboard rankings) from a battle even if you quit the application mid-game

You can select whether to open update panel when placing a trap (in accessibility options)

Game stability improvements on high endless boss waves

Slimes and target dummies are explained in tutorials (levels 9 & 14)

Other:

Fixes and improvements for gameplay interactions, bugs, texts, UI, graphics, game feel, sounds, stuttering

What interesting comes in the coming months?

We have designed exciting tactical trap which will be revealed later

Background story will be expanded. Can't wait for this!

We'll release another set of achievements along with interesting player statistics that show in your profile

Better way to track picked cards

If you have played the game please give feedback in our Discord or Steam forums. Thanks for giving the game a go. We'll stay busy developing it. At ease, battlers!

-Adventure Toe