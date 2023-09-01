 Skip to content

Gladiators: Survival in Rome update for 1 September 2023

Patch 1.26.3

Patch 1.26.3 · Build 12079207

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 'Bad connection' indicator: a new warning telling your that the connection to the server might be unstable.
  • Technical improvements for command batching for better connectivity. This change is supposed to make the connection to the server more stable, so we're trying to fix the 'slow arena exit loading' and other loading issues.

