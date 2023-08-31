This version is a compatibility update focused on attempting to prevent a randomly occurring crash that affects specific configurations. There are no other significant changes, only a few minor UI and stylistic improvements.
Flying Tank update for 31 August 2023
Version 0.5.10 is Live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2298951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update