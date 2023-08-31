 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flying Tank update for 31 August 2023

Version 0.5.10 is Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12079151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version is a compatibility update focused on attempting to prevent a randomly occurring crash that affects specific configurations. There are no other significant changes, only a few minor UI and stylistic improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2298951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link