 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 31 August 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 12079140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Card Rarity drop chances now display the actual chance to drop a card of set rarity

Fixes

  • Avatar skin not displaying the right name
  • Snow biome tree being in all biome by accident (why no one reported it and I noticed it in a video?)
  • Average not banishing Persistence
  • Crit Chance and def shredding missing their percentage

Optimisation

  • Improved Stats menu performance when quickly hovering multiple stats

Modding

  • Modded Avatar skin will now display correct name

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link