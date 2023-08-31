Hotfix 0.9.0.1b

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
QoL
- Card Rarity drop chances now display the actual chance to drop a card of set rarity
Fixes
- Avatar skin not displaying the right name
- Snow biome tree being in all biome by accident (why no one reported it and I noticed it in a video?)
- Average not banishing Persistence
- Crit Chance and def shredding missing their percentage
Optimisation
- Improved Stats menu performance when quickly hovering multiple stats
Modding
- Modded Avatar skin will now display correct name
