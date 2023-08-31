 Skip to content

The Iron Oath update for 31 August 2023

Patch Notes 0.7.017

Patch Notes 0.7.017

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we've just put out another patch to address some issues. We've also added the ability to name your own save files!

Changes and Additions

  • You can now enter a custom name when saving your game
  • The save button when saving your campaign is now pinned to the bottom of the window regardless of how many save files you have
  • If a quest objective is to clear all enemies, the objective tracker now indicates the number of combat encounters remaining
  • Removed the 'Problem Solver' and 'Insane' traits

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Trap and Hazard events would sometimes not trigger properly
  • If an event results in combat, the dungeon UI will now correctly update the number of encounters completed/total (previously it was only updating the completed count, but not the total count)
  • Fixed a bug that incorrectly had the green 'Pristine' gear (Tier 4) labelled as 'Legendary'
  • When a connector event(such as clearing rubble) leads to combat, the occupied tile will now correctly show a completed combat icon once finished
  • Fixed an issue with custom difficulty options not saving correctly
  • The Balladeer's Anthem of Warding now has cast FX
  • Fixed a bug where if you placed an Ice Wall anywhere on the field, enemies who were far enough away from your units would always pass their turn
  • The 'Battle-Hardened' incense now works correctly
  • Fixed a bug where instead of a character with the relevant job speaking during an event, it would pick a random speaker
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Job Change Available' text in city hubs wasn't showing unless you had already assigned at least 1 job
  • Fixed a few typos/text bugs in the UI

-Curious Panda Games

