Hey everyone, we've just put out another patch to address some issues. We've also added the ability to name your own save files!
Patch Notes 0.7.017
Changes and Additions
- You can now enter a custom name when saving your game
- The save button when saving your campaign is now pinned to the bottom of the window regardless of how many save files you have
- If a quest objective is to clear all enemies, the objective tracker now indicates the number of combat encounters remaining
- Removed the 'Problem Solver' and 'Insane' traits
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Trap and Hazard events would sometimes not trigger properly
- If an event results in combat, the dungeon UI will now correctly update the number of encounters completed/total (previously it was only updating the completed count, but not the total count)
- Fixed a bug that incorrectly had the green 'Pristine' gear (Tier 4) labelled as 'Legendary'
- When a connector event(such as clearing rubble) leads to combat, the occupied tile will now correctly show a completed combat icon once finished
- Fixed an issue with custom difficulty options not saving correctly
- The Balladeer's Anthem of Warding now has cast FX
- Fixed a bug where if you placed an Ice Wall anywhere on the field, enemies who were far enough away from your units would always pass their turn
- The 'Battle-Hardened' incense now works correctly
- Fixed a bug where instead of a character with the relevant job speaking during an event, it would pick a random speaker
- Fixed an issue where the 'Job Change Available' text in city hubs wasn't showing unless you had already assigned at least 1 job
- Fixed a few typos/text bugs in the UI
-Curious Panda Games
Changed files in this update