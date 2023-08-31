 Skip to content

Choo Choo Survivor update for 31 August 2023

A new level, Fields of the Dead!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Choo Choo Engineers,

I've added a brand new level called Fields of the Dead along with 14 more Steam achievements! Watch our for those tractor driving zombies!

I was working on some experimental stuff, but more than a few of you asked about when a new level would come out so I instead put all priority behind creating a new level. I'll go back to working on the more experimental stuff and see if I can make some interesting new content. I also need to add some more locomotives and a new weapon at some point.

Enjoy and thanks,
GTGD



Here are some of the recent past updates:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2336200/view/3653035411213593472?snr=1_5_9_
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2336200/view/3667670840412039767?snr=1_5_9_
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2336200/view/3653032873739953743

