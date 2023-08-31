A new level, Fields of the Dead!

Hello Choo Choo Engineers,

I've added a brand new level called Fields of the Dead along with 14 more Steam achievements! Watch our for those tractor driving zombies!

I was working on some experimental stuff, but more than a few of you asked about when a new level would come out so I instead put all priority behind creating a new level. I'll go back to working on the more experimental stuff and see if I can make some interesting new content. I also need to add some more locomotives and a new weapon at some point.

Enjoy and thanks,

GTGD







Here are some of the recent past updates:

