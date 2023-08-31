 Skip to content

Dead Metal update for 31 August 2023

Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #1

Dead Metal update for 31 August 2023

Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes that were discovered since launch for single player:

----Bugfix----
-Bug causing icon of item to be stuck to cursor fixed
-Bug causing repaired robots to become useable instantly after creating a new robot fixed
-Issue with some users that have Norton fixed
-Issue causing player to freeze on station when creating a new robot fixed (you could press escape to break the freeze but it shouldn't have been happening in the first place)

----Balance----
-Space Pirate Assassins damage nerfed slightly
-Zelar Psy Rogue action points slightly nerfed
-Space Pirate Rifleman damage nerfed slightly

Remember if you find bugs feel free to post on the public discord or make a topic on the community section of steam, I will be checking both frequently.

That's it for now, more to come soon!
Thanks for playing!

