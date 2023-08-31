Small Post Launch Hot Fix Patch #1

Some bug fixes that were discovered since launch for single player:

----Bugfix----

-Bug causing icon of item to be stuck to cursor fixed

-Bug causing repaired robots to become useable instantly after creating a new robot fixed

-Issue with some users that have Norton fixed

-Issue causing player to freeze on station when creating a new robot fixed (you could press escape to break the freeze but it shouldn't have been happening in the first place)

----Balance----

-Space Pirate Assassins damage nerfed slightly

-Zelar Psy Rogue action points slightly nerfed

-Space Pirate Rifleman damage nerfed slightly

Remember if you find bugs feel free to post on the public discord or make a topic on the community section of steam, I will be checking both frequently.

That's it for now, more to come soon!

Thanks for playing!