8/30 UPDATE! - Animation fix, cloud save bug fix and more...

31 August 2023

8/30 Update Notice

Here are the details of the 8/30 update:

■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and then reconnect.

■ Update Version: v 0.2.0

■ Patch Notes:

Bug Fix

Fix a bug where the cloud save didn't work properly

Fixed a bug where enemy bullet damage was not increasing

Improvements

Add attack animation of code cutter by avatar

Security level penalty indicator added to the top right corner of the lobby

Change in seagull avatar effect: Summon damage 20% → Summon count +1

Increased monster spawn in mid-to-late game

The enemy moves faster when the security level is level 3

The size of the sheep has increased

I'm very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cloud save not working properly.

If you send us an email below, I will recover the lost data.

E-mail : allafgames0102@gmail.com

Thank you.