X Invader update for 31 August 2023

8/30 UPDATE! - Animation fix, cloud save bug fix and more...

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

8/30 Update Notice

Here are the details of the 8/30 update:

■ Patch Application Method: Exit Steam and then reconnect.

■ Update Version: v 0.2.0

■ Patch Notes:

  1. Bug Fix
  • Fix a bug where the cloud save didn't work properly
  • Fixed a bug where enemy bullet damage was not increasing
  1. Improvements
  • Add attack animation of code cutter by avatar
  • Security level penalty indicator added to the top right corner of the lobby
  • Change in seagull avatar effect: Summon damage 20% → Summon count +1
  • Increased monster spawn in mid-to-late game
  • The enemy moves faster when the security level is level 3
  • The size of the sheep has increased

I'm very sorry for the inconvenience caused by the cloud save not working properly.
If you send us an email below, I will recover the lost data.
E-mail : allafgames0102@gmail.com

Thank you.

