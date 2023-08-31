 Skip to content

Disruptive update for 31 August 2023

Disruptive Beta Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

I am releasing this update to fix different bugs that I had not identified before. These were just hurting the experience in the visual aspect of the game.

Videos
There was a bug in the build that caused videos imported into the game to not play. The changes are as follows:

  • Correction of the Jumpscare display when the player dies.
  • Animated background in the Menus.

Lighting

  • Correction in the visualization of certain shadows of the maps.
  • Changes in the intensity of some lights.

