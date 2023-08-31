Disruptive Beta Hotfix

Hello,
I am releasing this update to fix different bugs that I had not identified before. These were just hurting the experience in the visual aspect of the game.
Videos
There was a bug in the build that caused videos imported into the game to not play. The changes are as follows:
- Correction of the Jumpscare display when the player dies.
- Animated background in the Menus.
Lighting
- Correction in the visualization of certain shadows of the maps.
- Changes in the intensity of some lights.
Changed files in this update