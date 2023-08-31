Stone Age: Digital Edition update 1.0.4 is here!

Might not be as impactful as the discovery of 🔥 but still will greatly improve your Stone Age experience! ;) Check out what changed!

[Feature] Images for Culture Icons have been reworked in order to improve visibility.

You asked us about these a lot and we listened! From now on the Culture Icons will be more visible so that everyone will have 100% information about which and how many of each symbol they have! :)

[Fix] Visual errors in the Final Scoring window have been fixed.

[Fix] The Issue causing the last player in the 1st phase to be unable to send workers to more than one location has been fixed.

[Fix] The Live Game timer's size has been adjusted.

[Fix] Fixed localization issues with the Reset Password window.

[Fix] Glow of hunting grounds has been fixed.

[Fix] The Placement of the "No rooms found" notification has been adjusted.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to soft-lock after one of the players left the room has been fixed.

[Fix] The "Show/hide details" button on the Final Scoring window has been fixed.

[Fix] In online ranked games, Elo rating changes are now displayed correctly in the Final Scoring window.

[Fix] Opening user details in the room setup window have been fixed.

[Fix] The Clickability of league filter buttons in the lobby has been improved.

That is all for today! Expect more updates shortly! :) As your meeples are hungry for food at the end of the day we are hungry for your feedback! Let us know what you think of the game through the comment section or the feedback feature! (an envelope icon)