 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boti: Byteland Overclocked update for 31 August 2023

Boti: Byteland Overclocked is coming to PAX West!

Share · View all patches · Build 12078809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Play the prologue for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2426410/Boti_Byteland_Overclocked__Prologue/

And remember to drop us a wishlist!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2161050/Boti_Byteland_Overclocked/

It’s time for Boti to visit another major gaming event!

Boti: Byteland Overclocked will be playable at PAX West, you can find us at the Indie Games Poland booth!

But that’s not all! Want to win a 50$ Steam Gift Card?

  • Take a picture of yourself at the booth
  • Post it on Twitter with the hashtags #BotiBytelandOverclocked and #BotiPAX
  • Tag @UntoldTalesHQ

Five lucky winners will be drawn after PAX West ends!

Thank you for your support and stay awesome!

Follow us on social media to stay up to date with the latest Boti News!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/untoldtalesgames

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/untoldtaleshq/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@botibytelandoverclocked

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2161051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link