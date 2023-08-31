Boti: Byteland Overclocked is coming to PAX West!

Share · View all patches · Build 12078809 · Last edited 31 August 2023 – 15:09:39 UTC by Wendy

It’s time for Boti to visit another major gaming event!

Boti: Byteland Overclocked will be playable at PAX West, you can find us at the Indie Games Poland booth!

But that’s not all! Want to win a 50$ Steam Gift Card?

Take a picture of yourself at the booth

Post it on Twitter with the hashtags #BotiBytelandOverclocked and #BotiPAX

Tag @UntoldTalesHQ

Five lucky winners will be drawn after PAX West ends!

Thank you for your support and stay awesome!

