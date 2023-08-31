This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Time's up! Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is OUT NOW!

Vienna, Austria / Helsinki, Finland, August 31st, 2023: You will meet some friends, some foes, but all are unforgettable - Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is OUT NOW for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One™, Xbox Series S/X™, and Nintendo Switch™. Watch the release trailer here: !

Traverse breathtaking landscapes in Trine's deepest and visually richest chapter to date, with an all-new cast of characters and the longest campaign of the series! Whether by yourself or playing with up to three friends in online and local co-op, the upgraded puzzle difficulty system keeps things fresh, adapting the challenge to the number of players.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1436700/Trine_5_A_Clockwork_Conspiracy/

Wield magic as Amadeus, the master of arcane arts, swing your sword as Pontius, the knight in shining armor (who loves pie!), or play as the cunning thief Zoya - the choice is yours! An action-packed journey awaits our heroes of Trine. Battle monsters and solve puzzles to save your friends and family in time!

Trine 5 is developed by Frozenbyte in Helsinki, Finland and is available for PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One™, Xbox Series S/X™, and Nintendo Switch™ at an SRP of € 29.99 / $ 29.99 / £ 24.99.

Links & Info:

Website: https://trine5.thqnordic.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/trine

Steam: https://thqn.net/t5cc-steam

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trineseries

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trineseries

Enjoy & stay tuned!