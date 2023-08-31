Chess Survivors - 1.0 Released!

After nearly 10 months of early access, Chess Survivors 1.0 is now fully released!

Thank you to everyone who played my little indie game while I continuously worked on and published over 50 patches. A special thank you to anyone who has given me feedback. This game would be nowhere as good as it is today without your gentle encouragement and support.

Over the next few weeks, I'll be working on bug fixes and balance changes based on your feedback. Then I'll make another update here with any post-release plans for Chess Survivors and what's next for me personally.

Cheers,

Aarimous

1.0 Patch Notes

Note from the dev: Please DM me on Discord if any of the below changes make my game unfun. I want my game to be fun and I am more than willing to hear you our and I will likely make changes to address your feedback!

New Content

New Map Consumables System Every so often a random consumable will spawn Potion - heals player Magnet - sucks up all current XP Bomb - creates an explosion dealing damage nearby enemies Frost bomb - creates an explosion freezing nearby enemies

New Character based on my cat Karl

New Character based on my cat Martin

New run records system which will show you if you beat your previous stat (for now this is only shown on the game over screen)

New button on the settings screen to reset the player progress

New button to the settings screen to reset the records

General Changes and Balancing

Health and Damage Numbers

Multiplied all the health and damage numbers by 10 since bigger numbers are more fun. Adjusted damage text to fit new scale of numbers Adjust health bar size to fit new scale of numbers

Ability Damage Increased ability damage values across the board with a focus on making single target abilities really scale at the top end of the upgrade path (more info below)



Elites

Removed Elite Combat Modifiers These include bonus damage (red), reduced damage (blue), and always move (green) These were boring at best and never got the love they deserve. In their current state they don’t feel like they are adding to the game.

All elites will now drop extra XP when killed, the amount scales with acts Previously non-chest elites could drop bonus XP or a Potion With the new consumable system player should no longer need potions from elites

All elites now have three times the health, and deal 50% more damage than their normal versions

Enemy and Act Difficulty

Adjusted the health and damage increases for Act 2 and Act 3

Adjusted the enemy spawning for the first 100 turns of Act 1

Increased enemy spawn rates in parts of Act 1

Added randomness to the Act 2 major spawn event to spawn a wave of either Pawns, Knights, Rook, or Bishops. Previously this was always a wave of pawns.

Adjusted the act modifiers for Act 2 and Act 3

Enemy health and damage Increased elite health scale from 300% to 400% Decreased king base health from 300 to 200 Increased rook base health from 120 to 135 Increased bishop base health from 120 to 130 Increased queen base health from 150 to 175 Reduced bishop attack range from 3 to 2 Increased bishop attack damage from 20 to 30 Increased Pawn base health 80 -> 90 Increased Knight base health 80 -> 85 Added randomness to the Act 2 major spawn event to spawn a wave of either Pawns, Knights, Rook, or Bishops. Previously this was always a wave of pawns.



Abilities

Across the board the exact number have been adjusted with the goal of making each ability feel rewarding and fun to select and upgrade. I tried to list them below, but I am sure I missed some changes.

Jack Trap Reworked this ability as the original version was unfun Sets a trap to your current tile which will trigger when an enemy collides with it dealing damage to the enemy and launching projectiles in random directions. These projectiles will deal damage to other enemies and trigger other traps.

Cribbage Projectiles now shoot in alternating directions I wanted to make this one a bit easier to use since it will be the first ability a player gets, this ability also resembles the starting ability from Vampire survivors. As such, I’m hoping this will act as a good tutorial ability for players. Damage has been reduced since the ability now starts with a base of 2 projectiles and it’s easier to hit enemies

Boomerang Reduced the cooldown from [10,8,6] → [8,6,4] Increased the damage from [55, 80, 110, 175] → [75, 100, 150 250]

Blizzard Reduced the number of particles from 100 to 50 to improve visual clarity Made the entire effect a bit transparent

Tic Tac Toe Increased damage from [55, 75, 100, 160] → [65, 90, 130, 175] Projectiles now always pierce enemies Reduced cooldown from [4, 3, 2] → [3, 2, 1] Increased range from [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] → [2, 3, 4, 5]

Yo-Yo Reduced damage form [40, 85, 100, 120] → [40, 65, 100, 150]

Marble Increased the base pierce now starts a 2 instead of 1 Adjusted max number of projectiles to be at 25 at all levels Can now upgrade number of projectiles to 2 in act 1, previously this was locked to act 2



Character Health

All characters will now gain 20 health when leveling up

Base health amounts have been reduced by about 50%

My goal here is to make the early game feel a lot harder, previously it felt like a bad build could easily get by the early game without getting lucky or having good mechanics. This massive health reduction should mostly felt in Act 1. I balanced this around getting to near the same health by the end of the game. Joker 640 → 350 Doll 420 → 200 Evil Monkey 690 → 333 Smol Wizard 540 → 275 Jak 250 → 120 Fishbowl 580 → 300 Ghost 220 → 185 The Real Knight 420 → 230 Koala 500 → 270 Little Robot 630 → 300 Karl 520 → 260 Martin 450 → 225



Miscellaneous: