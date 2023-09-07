Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart v1.831.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today's update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC contains various improvements and bug fixes, based on player reports and data from our crash reporting system. We have made changes to improve stability on AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs and we have made changes to improve frame pacing on GPUs with 8GB of VRAM or less, when using weapons that shoot many bullets, like the Burst Pistol and the Enforcer.

This patch also updates AMD FSR to version 2.2, enables Dynamic Resolution Scaling in combination with Intel XeSS, and adds a water deformation animation when the player character is swimming. Also, the Phantom Dash effect is no longer affected by the frame rate, and the option to disable the Phantom Dash effect now works correctly. Check out the patch notes below for more details.

Thanks again for playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and for sharing your feedback!

Patch Notes

Stability improvements for AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPUs.

Improved frame pacing on GPUs with 8GB VRAM or less when hitting certain surfaces with large amounts of bullets.

Updated AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to version 2.2.

Ray-tracing options are now available on compatible AMD GPUs in Linux.

Dynamic Resolution Scaling can now be used in combination with Intel XeSS.

Added water deforming animation when the player character swims.

Hover Boots acceleration now works correctly at frame rates above 60 FPS.

Phantom Dash animation is no longer affected by the frame rate.

Fixed a bug that caused the Phantom Dash effect to remain visible when toggled off.

Various user interface bugfixes.

Adjusted the launcher to fit on screens with low resolutions or high DPI scaling settings.