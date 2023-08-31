 Skip to content

Forbidden zone update for 31 August 2023

Hot Fix and Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed some zombie unwanted random spawn to optimize performance.
placed some new building to increase the housing place.

Changed files in this update

