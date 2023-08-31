8/31/2023 Patch

Have now added some extra bystanders and sound bites to the Sunrise Resort level, as well as some other Scuba Divers in a few of the levels found within the prelude section of the game, also.
Hope that this helps, thank you!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Have now added some extra bystanders and sound bites to the Sunrise Resort level, as well as some other Scuba Divers in a few of the levels found within the prelude section of the game, also.
Hope that this helps, thank you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update