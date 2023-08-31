 Skip to content

B.o.W II VR update for 31 August 2023

8/31/2023 Patch

Build 12078446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Have now added some extra bystanders and sound bites to the Sunrise Resort level, as well as some other Scuba Divers in a few of the levels found within the prelude section of the game, also.

Hope that this helps, thank you!

