BUG FIXED: The immune period of the life potion was not recorded in the archive
Optimization: The assembly command of the barracks is only valid for soldiers in this barracks
BUG FIXED: After blowing up the barracks with a cannon, the food dropped on the ground cannot be picked up
BUG repair: change the size of the city wall to 3*4 grids, and solve the BUG related to the city wall
Value: Treasury capacity increased by 10 times to 500,000
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 31 August 2023
8-31 Optimization and BUG repair
