8-31 Optimization and BUG repair

BUG FIXED: The immune period of the life potion was not recorded in the archive

Optimization: The assembly command of the barracks is only valid for soldiers in this barracks

BUG FIXED: After blowing up the barracks with a cannon, the food dropped on the ground cannot be picked up

BUG repair: change the size of the city wall to 3*4 grids, and solve the BUG related to the city wall

Value: Treasury capacity increased by 10 times to 500,000