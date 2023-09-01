v1.8.8 - The Fixes and Improvements Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we are releasing a minor update focused on fixes and features. Please see the change notes below for info on what has changed.

Thank you to all who watched the Stormworks: Space live stream! The feedback has been fantastic and we are so excited for the release on October 12th! If you have not done so yet, please consider wishlisting below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2383250/

As well as this weeks minor update, there will be 2 more minor updates before the launch of Stormworks: Space! These are scheduled every 2 weeks as normal.

We are working hard on the last few finishing tasks, and have already been testing for months. While the main features are in the DLC, the release will be accompanied by a major update including the gas and liquid reworks as well as others, which will be important updates for everyone.

Thank you to everyone who have helped inspire this new DLC, including all the incredible creators who have shared space content, and content creators who have made space themed content.

As well as work on the new DLC, there is work on several minor updates, major updates, as well as 'Not Stormworks 2'.

As always, we are interested to hear player thoughts, especially as we plan out what next. Please do let us know where you think our priorities should be, and what you would like to see next. If you have detailed proposals, please consider posting a feature request on the issue tracker too :-)

We are excited to do more, and so we are creating 1 or 2 new engineering jobs to expand our team! If you are a software engineer, check out the new careers section of our website.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.8.8

Fix - #19773 Steam Deck crashing on launch

Fix - #19460 Updated Zizo workbench interactable

Fix - #19951 Fire extinguisher particles now respect velocity

Fix - #17902 Updated Bertha cannon voxels

Fix - #20287 Added ladder to archtech survey base

Fix - #20392 Triangle errors on arid isles 18_10

Fix - #20363 Several sign positions on Arid isles

Fix - #20544 Removed physics from FJWarner dock pads

Fix - #20012 Spelling error