:boom:**TOURNAMENT STAGE 2 PRIZES**:boom:

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Tournament Stage 2 starts tomorrow! Here’s what prizes await you this weekend (September 1-3):

💰 Cash prizes for the winners of Consistent categories: Top Scoring VR Players & Top Scoring PC Players;

💎 Mythical Boss Skins for VR Players and Mythical Weapon Skins for PC Players (only 10 of each) for the winners of Creative categories.

The unique missions for Creative categories we'll have this weekend:

⚡For VR players: Prop Toss Leader (Knock down opponents using props to rise on the leaderboard).

⚡For PC players: Railgun Leader (Showcase precision and mastery with the Railgun, delivering devastating attacks to the Boss).

Join the Tournament this weekend to compete for unique perks and have fun with fellow BOSS FIGHTERS!