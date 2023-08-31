 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automatrons update for 31 August 2023

Minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12078195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Automatrons win 64 Depot 1560881
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Win 32 Depot 1560882
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Linux Depot 1560883
  • Loading history…
Automatrons Mac Depot 1560884
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link