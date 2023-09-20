September Update

Hi all!
Thanks for your patience waiting for this new update, and thank you to everyone who tried the beta and reported the bugs they found. Here's a complete list of new content and changes:
Tram
A classic tram is now available as a train style.
It combines a train and one passenger carriage into a single unit, and supports all the customisation options available for the standard train.
Cab Toys
A new section of the Scenery menu gives you the choice between a whistle or a bell on your train.
Utility Poles
Utility Poles are a new decoration class which automatically attach wires between each prop you place.
To start with there are two styles: Telephone Pole and a large Electricity Pylon
New Decorations
There's a wide variety of new decorations including 10 new houses, 3 new passengers, and several large buildings like a sports stadium and motel.
Train Highlighting
Certain actions could get awkward when you had a lot of trains. Now when you look at a train (or its carriages) you'll see a little arrow appear on top of it. With a train highlighted, any train-related actions will automatically apply to that train such as:
- T to drive it without opening the train menu
- Style options in the Scenery menu
- Adding carriages from the Toybox
Other changes:
- Replaced the font used for Latin and Cyrillic languages
- Tracks, Roads & Rivers now create unique crossings when they meet a variant of other type.
- Added pop-ups with key reminders and tips when using certain decorations for the first time
- Added the Hungarian language option back into the menu
- Several UI and quality of life improvements
- Fixed several piece configurations not suggesting the proper junction piece
- Fixed a crash on the tutorial when playing in Korean
- Improved the game's start up time and memory usage
- Optimised and reduced the size of the Sci-Fi DLC
- Fixed an issue when F5 is pressed
