September Update

Hi all!

Thanks for your patience waiting for this new update, and thank you to everyone who tried the beta and reported the bugs they found. Here's a complete list of new content and changes:

Tram

A classic tram is now available as a train style.

It combines a train and one passenger carriage into a single unit, and supports all the customisation options available for the standard train.



Cab Toys

A new section of the Scenery menu gives you the choice between a whistle or a bell on your train.



Utility Poles

Utility Poles are a new decoration class which automatically attach wires between each prop you place.

To start with there are two styles: Telephone Pole and a large Electricity Pylon

New Decorations

There's a wide variety of new decorations including 10 new houses, 3 new passengers, and several large buildings like a sports stadium and motel.

Train Highlighting

Certain actions could get awkward when you had a lot of trains. Now when you look at a train (or its carriages) you'll see a little arrow appear on top of it. With a train highlighted, any train-related actions will automatically apply to that train such as:

T to drive it without opening the train menu

Style options in the Scenery menu

Adding carriages from the Toybox

Other changes: