Tracks - The Train Set Game update for 20 September 2023

September Update

September Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Thanks for your patience waiting for this new update, and thank you to everyone who tried the beta and reported the bugs they found. Here's a complete list of new content and changes:

Tram
A classic tram is now available as a train style.
It combines a train and one passenger carriage into a single unit, and supports all the customisation options available for the standard train.


Cab Toys
A new section of the Scenery menu gives you the choice between a whistle or a bell on your train.


Utility Poles
Utility Poles are a new decoration class which automatically attach wires between each prop you place.
To start with there are two styles: Telephone Pole and a large Electricity Pylon

New Decorations
There's a wide variety of new decorations including 10 new houses, 3 new passengers, and several large buildings like a sports stadium and motel.

Train Highlighting
Certain actions could get awkward when you had a lot of trains. Now when you look at a train (or its carriages) you'll see a little arrow appear on top of it. With a train highlighted, any train-related actions will automatically apply to that train such as:

  • T to drive it without opening the train menu
  • Style options in the Scenery menu
  • Adding carriages from the Toybox

Other changes:

  • Replaced the font used for Latin and Cyrillic languages
  • Tracks, Roads & Rivers now create unique crossings when they meet a variant of other type.
  • Added pop-ups with key reminders and tips when using certain decorations for the first time
  • Added the Hungarian language option back into the menu
  • Several UI and quality of life improvements
  • Fixed several piece configurations not suggesting the proper junction piece
  • Fixed a crash on the tutorial when playing in Korean
  • Improved the game's start up time and memory usage
  • Optimised and reduced the size of the Sci-Fi DLC
  • Fixed an issue when F5 is pressed




  

  

  

  
