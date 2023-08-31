 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft of Darkness update for 31 August 2023

Update Notes for Patch v1.0.1_p1

Share · View all patches · Build 12077997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Condition) Overcharge: Physical Power increase 50%->25%, Speed increase 300%->6.
  • Fixed a bug that causes a crash with some cards when trying to draw with no cards remaining to draw.

Changed files in this update

Draft of Darkness Windows Depot 1380651
  • Loading history…
Draft of Darkness Linux Depot 1380652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link