 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 31 August 2023

New content patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12077924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An NPC trader has been added who will buy expensive items.
Optionally, players can slay him for a named ring item.
Three new animal form necklaces have also been added: harpy, demon, and vampire.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2115591 Depot 2115591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link