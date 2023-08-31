An NPC trader has been added who will buy expensive items.
Optionally, players can slay him for a named ring item.
Three new animal form necklaces have also been added: harpy, demon, and vampire.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 31 August 2023
New content patch
