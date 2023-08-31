- Bugs related to NVDIA Reflex are fixed
- Sound control UI unit is changed to %
- Modify the preview to be played when selecting a hit sound.
- Fixed bug related to line rotation
rote²(roteSquare) update for 31 August 2023
2023-08-31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
