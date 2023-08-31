 Skip to content

rote²(roteSquare) update for 31 August 2023

2023-08-31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugs related to NVDIA Reflex are fixed
  • Sound control UI unit is changed to %
  • Modify the preview to be played when selecting a hit sound.
  • Fixed bug related to line rotation

