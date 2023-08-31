Update 1.2.6F2 Changelogs + Next campaign(s) announcment!

Hi everyone,

First of all, here are the latest changes to Easy Red 2:

Recent changes

New features:

•Added Geman winter coats & Helmet (Available in Stalingrad missions & Mission Editor).

•Added M36 German uniform (Available in Stalingrad/Kos missions & Mission Editor).

•Added British RAF cap, helmet and squads (Available in Kos Airport mission & Mission Editor).

•Added static MG34s.

•Added early war SDKFZ 251.

•Added new US and German tents props.

•Added new Japanese barracks.

•Added feature to export and import custom squads from custom mission into a file to reuse them in other custom missions.

Fixes:

•Completly reworked all Items and vehicles icons.

•Changed Latitude and Longitude input system in Mission Editor.

•Improved tank engine sounds.

•Fixes in DoF in Map & Mission Editor.

•Smaller fixes in animations.

•Smaller fixes in some props.

•Changed the way Mission Editor manages the props limit to allow having more props if really needed (Still props should be put in Maps and not Missions for performance reasons!).

•Fixed a bug that was forcing the player to leave a vehicle on phase change.

•Improved pathfinding of wheeled vehicles and tanks.

•Improved Anzio map.

•Fixes in vehicles.

•Added M8 Scott to some battles.

•Improvements in some weapons.

•Fixed a bug when sometimes vehicles were spawning on top of some buildings.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Upcoming campaigns

We are excited to announce two new campaigns for Easy Red 2!

As many of you know, we ran a poll a few months ago to ask you what campaigns you would like to see next. We received many interesting responses, with the most popular requests being for North Africa, Poland, France (early war), the Bulge, China, Market Garden, and Berlin.

It was difficult to choose which campaigns to develop next, but we ultimately decided on two new fronts:

•Early War France: The Battle of Stonne

•Battle in the Ardennes

We chose France in particular because it was a popular request from the beginning of development, and we wanted to choose a relatively known campaign but not covered in many games that took place near the Ardennes region. This allowed us to include some late-war Ardennes winter campaign content in the same package.

The two campaigns will take place in areas that are very close to each other, but they will be two separate maps. This allowed us to develop the campaigns quickly without delaying other work, such as the Switch updates, modding support, and ongoing improvements to the game. In fact, most of the work for the campaigns is already done!

I should also mention that we delayed announcing these campaigns because we originally planned to make them free updates. However, we ended up spending more money than expected on developing high-quality maps and missions. As a result, the campaigns will most likely be a paid DLC (two campaigns in one DLC). I will try to keep the price as low as possible, but it will ultimately depend on the final development costs.

A view of the Stonne map area



A view of the late war Ardennes area



New uniforms (French uniforms for Stonne and US winter uniforms for late war Ardennes), vehicles, weapons, and of course, the French faction will be included in the campaigns.

We will be revealing vehicles and weapons are gonna be added during the next days inside our Work-in-progress challel in our Discord server, but in the meantime, let me already show a couple of them:

MAS 38



FM 24/29



We don't have a specific release date yet, but it will likely be within the next couple months.

Modding support

We have been very impressed with the cool mods that the community has created since we released the modding system. Earlier this month, we released a short video showcasing some of the best mods that we have been testing. Since then, even more great mods have been created, so we will be making a new video soon.

Unfortunately, uniforms are not yet moddable. We are working on this feature, but it is taking longer than expected because we are also completely reworking the TPS animations, and until we don't put the new TPS rig in game, allowing modding uniforms with the old system won't really make much sense. We will release more information about this as soon as possible.

Anyway, you can learn how to start creating all other kind of mods by watching this tutorial:



It is also it's suggested to join the Discord server where you can confront with other mod makers and with us to learn more about mod making.

Normandy Campaign

We released the Normandy Campaign earlier this summer after working on it for over 9 months. We are very happy with the positive reception that it has received. Thank you to everyone who has played it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Nintendo Switch

We have finally released the new update for the Switch, which brings the game up to version 1.2.6. We have received positive feedback from Nintendo users about the new improvements, such as the improved stability and performance, and the new features, such as the Map & Mission Editor and the new weapons and vehicles.

The Normandy Campaign will be released for the Switch in the first half of September. The exact release date will vary by region, but normally it will be between the 4th and the 11th.

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

Such roadmap will be updated this year as most of the planned works have been already completed!

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco