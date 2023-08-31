 Skip to content

My Unusual Feline Friend update for 31 August 2023

Update - Version 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12077811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've updated the game with 2 more sex scenes to enjoy.

One unlocks after the 'Love' ending. And another after the 'Lust' ending.

Changed files in this update

