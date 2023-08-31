Age of Reforging Update Patch v 1.02

**To the beloved Reforgers:

Hello Reforgers, first of all, thank you for your support. We apologize for the poor gaming experience in the initial launch of the Early Access version.We promise to do our best to polish the game, and really hope you could kindly give us some time and confidence. Thank you again for your understanding. If you have any bug or suggestion, you are most welcome to comment on the steam community or the discord channel. We really appreciate your participation. The content below is the our v1.02 update:**

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused units to float in some scenarios

Fixed a bug where escorting villagers quests did not remove villagers properly in some cases.

Fixed a bug where a merchant in Stirrup Town was unable to open the store page.

Fixed a bug that caused the Skill Training Officer dialog to get stuck.

Fixed a bug where NPCs were shaking while sitting in their chairs.

Fixed a bug where the camera would not follow the player when escorting a merchant caravan.

Fixed a bug where floating text was not displayed properly.

Fixed a bug where the dialog displayed the wrong character in one of the dialogs in the prologue scene.

Adjust the initial lighting skill for the GIfts origin.

Fixed a bug where Lighting magic could not be unlocked through the skill tree.

Fixed the bug where Damien, the Death Knight, could be attacked during dialog in the Tombs in Stirrup Town.

Fixed a bug where players entering Stirrup Town would be on the other side of the scene exit.

Fixed a bug where some scene exit markers were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed some localization display bugs.

Fixed a bug where the quest grouping names were displayed incorrectly in some scenarios.

Fixed an issue that caused secondary store items to be lost(shown as empty) in towns.

Optimization:

Optimized the light source for character creation scenes.

When opening the area map, the map will be centered with the player's position as the anchor point.

Optimized game performance to reduce lag issues.

Added a new loading map.

Balance adjustments: