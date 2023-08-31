 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 31 August 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 36

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 36

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!!

Time for another another patch!!!

This patch is basically the same patch as last time, except back then it broke the server. So I went back in the code, fixed some stuff, enabled better logging, and I hope everything works now!!

⚠️ Beware!! If you have mods installed, online might not work until your mods are updated!! It's probably best to uninstall your mods until then!! Ask on the modding Discord for further info. ⚠️

Anyway, the update! It's quite a big one!

Changelog:

🔸 Added "Steering Limit Keys", which you can use to limit your max steering angle

🔸 Added "Time" and "Input" displays to online photo mode
🔸 Updated the input display with extra info

🔸 Added a "Tag" option to online settings, allows you to add a 4-letter tag to the front of your name, without having to change your Steam name (Blame Ronan for this idea, it caused the update to take a while lol)

🔸 Awarded special influencer hats to 4 influential influencers ❤️
🔸 Awarded special "I helped!" hats to a bunch of people testing the update
🔸 Various small fixes

Happy Zeepkisting!!!

