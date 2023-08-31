Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 36

Hey everyone!!

Time for another another patch!!!

This patch is basically the same patch as last time, except back then it broke the server. So I went back in the code, fixed some stuff, enabled better logging, and I hope everything works now!!

⚠️ Beware!! If you have mods installed, online might not work until your mods are updated!! It's probably best to uninstall your mods until then!! Ask on the modding Discord for further info. ⚠️

Anyway, the update! It's quite a big one!

Changelog:

🔸 Added "Steering Limit Keys", which you can use to limit your max steering angle

🔸 Added "Time" and "Input" displays to online photo mode

🔸 Updated the input display with extra info

🔸 Added a "Tag" option to online settings, allows you to add a 4-letter tag to the front of your name, without having to change your Steam name (Blame Ronan for this idea, it caused the update to take a while lol)

🔸 Awarded special influencer hats to 4 influential influencers ❤️

🔸 Awarded special "I helped!" hats to a bunch of people testing the update

🔸 Various small fixes

Happy Zeepkisting!!!