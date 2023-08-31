v1.1.0 Patch Notes

PC 1.1.0 Patch Notes (The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood)

·Fixed a bug in which several readings could appear twice.

·Fixed a bug in which the [spoiler] Gaethëryan [/spoiler] achievement wouldn’t unlock.

·Fixed a bug in which Jasmine [spoiler] would offer you herbs to help Grethe even if her ritual was already completed. [/spoiler]

·Fixed a soft lock after [spoiler] Dahlia’s visit to talk about about the dagger for Grethe, asking you to make a card but not having enough resources. [/spoiler]

·Fixed a soft lock in Chapter 5 when taking a break during [spoiler]Patrice’s political analysis. [/spoiler]

·Fixed a bug in which Junreisha’s [spoiler] destroyed cards wouldn’t return the resources of the destroyed cards. [/spoiler]

·Fixed crash in Chapter 6 when trying to [spoiler] “Cuddle with Grethe” while having Jasmine and Patrice talking about the upcoming election in the upper part of Fortuna’s Home. [/spoiler]

·Fixed crash in Chapter 7 [spoiler] right at the end of the scene on your trip with Ábramar. [/spoiler]

·Fixed crash in Chapter 7 [spoiler] when reading “Ábramar is using me to take revenge on the coven. [/spoiler]

·Fixed a crash in Chapter 7 [spoiler] debate scene [/spoiler] that would lead to a corrupted save file.

·Fixed [spoiler] Epilogue’s “Gossip” repeating itself. [/spoiler]

If you're having issues with the Win32 function 0x887a0005 bug, please click here!

Thank you so much everyone for playing our game, for your support and your patience! <3