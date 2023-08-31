9.1updates

- Added a deposit roll to the gift package
- Temporarily turned off the friend invitation function, which is being reworked, and currently invites no new players
- Merged the Glory and Abyss Hero card pools, unifying them all in the Glory Heroes
- Optimized the difficulty of sealing the main city
- There are other updates in the works, and future updates will follow
