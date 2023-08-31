 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

IDLE HEROS update for 31 August 2023

9.1updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12077619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added a deposit roll to the gift package
  2. Temporarily turned off the friend invitation function, which is being reworked, and currently invites no new players
  3. Merged the Glory and Abyss Hero card pools, unifying them all in the Glory Heroes
  4. Optimized the difficulty of sealing the main city
  5. There are other updates in the works, and future updates will follow

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1686291 Depot 1686291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link