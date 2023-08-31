Expanded Update Child Rearing-Expanded Story,Champion of Chaos-Sub-class Fixe +

Greetings!

We've further expanded upon [Child Rearing] with this update, and you can now raise a child as a mother! We've also fixed some [Champion of Chaos] skills that weren't working, and tuned down a few of the more imbalanced skills for an overall better experience.

This update mostly targets the DLC, meaning that we're not changing the version number for this. We'll push it onto other platforms soon too.

Child Rearing - Expanded Story

Having gathered feedback from you all, we've decided to expand upon the [Child Rearing] content. With this update, those playing as a female character will be able to take on the role of a 'Mother' and all the joy it brings.

The story parts of child rearing are unique for female and male characters. A female character will be able to interact with their child to a greater extent, and even more story dialogue will be triggered if the child's father is also in the party.

Champion of Chaos - Sub-class Fixes + Skill Changes

Sub-Classes

[White Rose Medic]

White Rose Potion, Healing Remedy & Emergency Healing - Corrected the descriptions. Heal & Revive - The skill now takes effect. Removed its erroneous trigger conditions and corrected its description. Private Healer - The skill now takes effect.

4.Health Regen Potion - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the description.

[Merchant]

Selling On the Go, Jadeware Comprador & Hauling Bag - Corrected the descriptions. Glib Tongue - The skill now takes effect. Corrected its description and altered its power. Good Business Opportunity & Goods Peddling - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the descriptions. Establishing Contacts - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party, or triggering an event after a dialogue will have them join your party. Adjusted the description and return time (7 days → 2 days).

[Blacksmith]

Ore Mining & Logging - Corrected the descriptions. Glib Tongue - The skill now takes effect. Corrected its description and altered its power. Weapon Repair - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Repair now has a 3-day cooldown. Armor Maintenance - Now increases the Physical Damage Reduction of all heroes in the battle based on the skill's level (5%/level). Weapon Sharpening - Now increases the Physical Attack of all heroes in the battle based on the skill's level (5%/level). Gear Enhancement - Also takes effect for characters with the skill that are not in your team or faction. Fixed - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the cooldown (free once every 7 days → free once every 15 days). Weapon Rumors - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Changed the skill name (Weapon Rumors → Weapon Forging) and the description. Adjusted the cooldown (every 7 days → every 15 days), and added more possible gear types (4 types in total → 3 of every weapon type). Weapon Refinement - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. No longer copies the item refined. Adjusted the dialogue and fixed a bug where canceling the refinement would still put the skill on cooldown. Adjusted the description and the cooldown (every 7 days → every 3 days).

[Alchemist]

Mass Regen Potion & Hemostatic Dressing - Corrected the descriptions. Herb Gathering - Corrected the description and increased the number of herbs (3 → 15). Potion Crafting - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Replaced the Potion Crafting list and adjusted the description. Medicine Concoction, Potion Brewing & Supreme Elixir - These skills can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the descriptions.

[Recruiter]

Rousing Speech - Adjusted the skill effect and description. The skill now grants EXP to one squad every 3 days. Gathering of Heroes - Adjusted the skill effect and description. A low-cost squad now joins every 7 days. Journey Recruitment - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the description. March Efficiency & Veteran's Guidance - Corrected the descriptions. Mercenary Snakehead & Worldly Wisdom - This skill can only trigger while the character is in your party. Adjusted the descriptions. Arduous Journey - Adjusted the skill effect and description. There's a low chance that a high-level squad joins every 7 days.

Hero Skill Changes

[Spell Barrier] - Fixed a bug where this passive fully restores your mana when hit. [Shoryuken·Zen] - Fixed an issue where the follow-up basic attack Shoryuken would override and nullify the first basic attack hit. [Stratosphere] - Fixed an issue where switching with this skill had a chance to get stuck and prevent you from changing back again. [Law of Life of Gold] - Fixed an issue where this passive didn't take effect. [Fatal Slash] - Fixed a bug that prevented the skill from working. [Treasure Thief] - Fixed a bug where there was only 1 gift. [Shadow Dart] - Fixed a bug where this skill didn't increase in power with its skill level. [Sword Oath] - Fixed a bug where this skill didn't increase in power with its skill level. [Teasing of the Rich] - Fixed a bug where this skill didn't increase in power with its skill level. [Gold Begets Gold] - Added a limit to how much Gold it can grant. [Winter's March] - Fixed a bug regarding Ice Bolt hit counts. [Time Shelter] - Fixed a bug where Najima would become impervious to damage right from the start. [Future Foreshadowing] - Fixed a bug that prevented the passive from working.

Other Changes

Fixed a bug with Jamilla's weapon types. Fixed a bug where Agura started with the wrong weapon type. Fixed a bug where NPCs could get DLC Tournament gear out of thin air. Fixed an issue where the 5 new characters from the DLC Tournament didn't have damage calculations in their damage skill descriptions on their skill pages. Fixed a bug where the CARD_SELECTOR command couldn't be used as intended. Adjusted some of Ember Ocher's skill effects, and fixed some skill descriptions to make them easier to understand.

That's all for this update! Feel free to join our Discord to get in touch! Our managers will try their best to help you solve any issues you encounter in the game!