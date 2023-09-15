Scarlet Maiden Official Launch

Hello everyone!

Scarlet Maiden is finally fully completed and ready to leave Early Access! Since the Early Access release earlier this year, it’s been an awesome journey bringing this game to completion. Thank you everyone for the support and feedback you’ve given us along the way! This patch will focus on adding a final layer of polish to the game as it leaves Early Access. Let’s see what we’ve been working on!

Meet new characters!

As you journey through the dungeons of Scarlet Maiden, you’ll meet various characters who you can have lewd encounters with. This patch adds 3 new characters, each with their own lewd animation. These new characters bring the total number of lewd animations in the game to 69(nice!), all of which can be viewed at your pleasure in the gallery, once they've been unlocked.

New weapons and items

We’ve added a bunch of new weapons and items to the game. New powerful items include legendary artifacts such as the Dildo Sword and the always useful Cock Ring. We’re sure these items will aid you in your adventure.

Dungeon improvements

New decorations have been added to bring some variety for our dungeons. We’ve also added new rooms to the dungeon generator. We also did a final round of balancing and fixed some minor bugs.

That’s it for now! But don't worry, we still have more content planned for the game! Updates may be a bit slower from here, since we will also be focusing on new projects, which we hope you guys will find as interesting as Scarlet Maiden! And once again, thank you for the support and we hope you enjoy the game!