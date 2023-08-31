8.31 Hotfix

V0.8.0831b41 PATCH NOTE
ADD
- Traveling salesman of Langya Sword Pavilion have newly produced normal and rare wood.
Adjustments
- Cancel the difficulty stats effect of the inner demon character in free difficulty. （Only for new save datas）
- Cancel the acquisition of the Phoenix jade ornament by Stealing from Cai Youzhi, the item can be obtained by inviting Cai Youzhi for the first time.
- Adjust the conditions for joining the Confucius Temple: Even if players fail the entry test, players can also join the Confucius Templet with the letter of recommendation from Qi Wang.
Fixes
- Fixed the problem that the feature "Buddha heart" might become invalid after exiting Shifa Temple.
- Fixed the problem that Accuracy, Evasion, Critical, and Parry were displayed incorrectly in free difficulty.
- Fixed the problem that players could obtain multiple treasures of Mang Mountain Pit by immobilizing.
- Fixed the problem that the image of "Emaciated old man in prison uniform" disappeared.
- Fixed the problem that the upgrade qualification points of "Demonize · Cai Yuanchang" were not allocated.
- Fixed the problem that the scene name in the world map was displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed the wrong description of the effect of "Disciples of Confucius".
- Fixed the problem that the icon of “Words of Sorrow“ was displayed incorrectly.
