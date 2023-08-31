Update 4 Patch Notes

Major Addition
New Stadium:
- Castillo Arena is now available as DLC in the Ballpark Edition. It will be available for individual purchase for Standard Edition players on September 14, 2023 in first-party stores.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: During player re-signing in Franchise mode, the Undo Release action is often disabled when it should not be and vice versa.
- Fixed: Player shadows do not appear correctly on top of home plate at Ciudad de Colores
- Fixed: Game can crash on the Exhibition team select when attempting to toggle Ego mode too quickly after joining a team.
- Fixed: (Steam only) Fixed: Steam Deck crashes when loading into a stadium with Shader Quality set to Low or Medium.
Changed depots in privbeta branch