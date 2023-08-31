 Skip to content

Super Mega Baseball 4 update for 31 August 2023

Update 4 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Major Addition

New Stadium:

  • Castillo Arena is now available as DLC in the Ballpark Edition. It will be available for individual purchase for Standard Edition players on September 14, 2023 in first-party stores.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed: During player re-signing in Franchise mode, the Undo Release action is often disabled when it should not be and vice versa.
  • Fixed: Player shadows do not appear correctly on top of home plate at Ciudad de Colores
  • Fixed: Game can crash on the Exhibition team select when attempting to toggle Ego mode too quickly after joining a team.
  • Fixed: (Steam only) Fixed: Steam Deck crashes when loading into a stadium with Shader Quality set to Low or Medium.

