 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BURGER IMPACT: SOLAR STRIKE update for 31 August 2023

V0.55 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12077101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The V0.55 update has been released! (mini-update!)

Changelist:

  • Improved chain targeting to be more stable (chain shouldn’t toggle as rapidly while aiming)
  • Target chain generation adjusted to prioritize on-screen targets (chain shouldn’t go off-screen as often)
  • Increase visual intensity and adjust color of target chain links and other VFX based on combo level to indicate damage boost as chain progresses
  • Greatly increased speed and maneuverability if Burger Time is active while being drawn toward a target in Orbit Mode
  • Various physics & collision related fixes
  • Other adjustments and minor fixes

Planning to add new gameplay content in the next big patch (late September target)!

Join the BURGER IMPACT Discord server here: https://discord.gg/AhPjRfSJ4W
Follow on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/neofuturelabs

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2126941 Depot 2126941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link