V0.55 Update Released!

The V0.55 update has been released! (mini-update!)
Changelist:
- Improved chain targeting to be more stable (chain shouldn’t toggle as rapidly while aiming)
- Target chain generation adjusted to prioritize on-screen targets (chain shouldn’t go off-screen as often)
- Increase visual intensity and adjust color of target chain links and other VFX based on combo level to indicate damage boost as chain progresses
- Greatly increased speed and maneuverability if Burger Time is active while being drawn toward a target in Orbit Mode
- Various physics & collision related fixes
- Other adjustments and minor fixes
Planning to add new gameplay content in the next big patch (late September target)!
